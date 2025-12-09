Prem big six in scramble for RB Leipzig superkid

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are all battling to land RB Leipzig wonderkid Yan Diomande, the 19-year-old winger taking the Bundesliga by storm.

The Ivorian has smashed in seven goals and delivered four assists in just 15 games, and Europe’s elite are already circling.

According to CaughtOffside, scouts from all six Premier League giants have been in the stands in recent weeks as Diomande’s stock continues to rocket.

Chelsea tracked him long before his Leipzig move, while Liverpool and City have stepped up scouting missions since October.

Leipzig, however, are refusing to budge. Diomande is tied down until 2030 with no release clause, meaning any deal will require a monster bid, insiders estimate between €80m and €100m.

With Europe’s biggest clubs watching, the Bundesliga starlet is becoming 2026’s hottest transfer target.