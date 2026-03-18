Man Utd open talks over move for Ajax star

Manchester United have stepped up their summer transfer plans by opening talks with Ajax over a deal for exciting winger Mika Godts.

The Red Devils are actively searching for attacking reinforcements and have now made their first move for the highly-rated Belgian.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri on his X account, United have officially contacted Ajax to explore the framework of a potential transfer, with the 20-year-old expected to be one of the most sought-after talents in the upcoming window.

Godts has impressed with his output this season, combining goals and assists with direct, fearless attacking play.

His ability to operate from the left makes him an ideal profile for United’s evolving frontline.

While concerns remain about adapting from the Eredivisie, United appear ready to act early in the race.