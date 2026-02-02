Norwegian club reject £11m bid for Leverkusen, Leeds, Aston Villa and Sunderland target

Norwegian side Viking have reportedly rejected an offer worth more than £11 million for sensational winger Edvin Austbo.

Norwegian outlet Aftenbladet reports of the bid and claims that there has been several bids from clubs from England, Germany, France and Denmark over the weekend.

Viking has so far rejected all bids for the 20-year-old winger, who was crowned Young Player of the Year in Norway after firing the club to the title last season.

Ontheminute.com recently revealed that Leeds United, Aston Villa and Sunderland have been tracking the 20-year-old winger after his breakout year in the Eliteserien.

But there has also been interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in Austbo in recent weeks.

Austbo’s fearless dribbling, low centre of gravity and ability to glide past defenders have made him one of the hottest properties in Scandinavian football.

With Premier League clubs already circling and a German powerhouse now in the mix, a full-blown bidding war for Austbo could explode as soon as the next transfer window opens.