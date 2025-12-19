Exclusive: Leverkusen join Leeds, Aston Villa and Sunderland in £29m race for Norwegian sensation

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the queue for Viking sensation Edvin Austbo and he won’t come cheap.

Ontheminute.com recently revealed that Leeds United, Aston Villa and Sunderland have been tracking the 20-year-old winger after his breakout year in the Eliteserien.

Now Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen are the latest club keeping tabs on the lightning-quick left-sided star, who has just been crowned Young Player of the Year in Norway after firing Viking to the title.

Viking know they are sitting on a goldmine. The Stavanger club have been reported by Norwegian newspaper VG to be demanding between £22million and £29million for their homegrown jewel after his six goals and six assists lit up the 2025 campaign.

Austbo’s fearless dribbling, low centre of gravity and ability to glide past defenders have made him one of the hottest properties in Scandinavian football.

Leverkusen’s recruitment team are scouring Europe for the next big thing and see the Viking flyer as a perfect long-term project.

With Premier League clubs already circling and a German powerhouse now in the mix, a full-blown bidding war for Austbo could explode as soon as the next transfer window opens.