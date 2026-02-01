Exclusive: Leeds Utd join Premier League race for Club Brugge starlet

Leeds United have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys as interest in the highly-rated Belgian defender continues to build across England.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with a string of composed performances in Belgium and in European competition, sparking attention from several Premier League and Championship sides.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United’s recruitment staff have now begun tracking Seys closely as they plan for future defensive reinforcements.

Seys, a Belgium youth international, has impressed with his pace, positional awareness and confidence on the ball despite his young age. His Champions League displays this season have only accelerated outside interest.

With Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Aston Villa already keeping tabs on the situation, Leeds face stiff competition if they decide to formalise their interest.

Club Brugge remain in a strong position, with Seys under contract until 2029, meaning any deal would likely require a significant offer.