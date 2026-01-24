Exclusive: Aston Villa join Premier League chase for Club Brugge defender

Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys as the Premier League interest in the Belgian youngster gathers pace.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are joining Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in showing interest in Seys.

The 20-year-old left-back has enjoyed a rapid rise this season and continues to impress in both domestic and European competition.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa’s recruitment team have now added Seys to their shortlist after tracking his recent performances in Belgium and the Champions League.

Seys, a Belgium youth international, made headlines with a composed display against Villa earlier in the competition and has since remained firmly on the radar of several English clubs. His attacking instincts, calm distribution and defensive maturity have stood out despite his age.

With a long-term contract running until 2029 and Club Brugge holding a strong negotiating position, any move is unlikely to be straightforward.

But Villa’s interest underlines Seys’ growing reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young full-backs.