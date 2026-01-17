Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Man Utd circle Club Brugge gem after breakout displays

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are both keeping close tabs on Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys as interest in the Belgian youngster continues to grow across Europe.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise this season and has impressed in domestic and European action, catching the attention of scouts from England.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Forest and United have been monitoring Seys closely following a series of eye-catching performances for Brugge.

Seys, a Belgium youth international, announced himself on the bigger stage with a standout showing in the Champions League, including a memorable win over Aston Villa.

His form earned him a senior Belgium call-up earlier this season before injury forced a withdrawal.

With a contract running until 2029 and a reported valuation of around €20m, Brugge are under no pressure to sell. However, Premier League interest is expected to intensify as Seys’ reputation continues to rise.