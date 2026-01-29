Man Utd keep close watch on Rennes striker as future plans take shape

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Rennes striker Kader Meite as part of their ongoing work to track elite young talent across Europe.

The 18-year-old has quietly impressed in France this season and is viewed internally as a long-term option rather than an immediate target.

According to Sky Sports News, United are not expected to make a move for Meite during the current transfer window. The club believe a careful development pathway is crucial and remain mindful of the intense scrutiny that comes with playing at Old Trafford.

Meite has already featured regularly in Ligue 1, scoring three goals from 17 appearances and earning six starts for Rennes.

His physical profile and movement have caught the attention of United scouts, who see significant upside.

United’s approach could evolve later in the year, but for now the focus remains on monitoring progress rather than accelerating a deal.