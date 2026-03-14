Exclusive: Spurs join Premier League chase for Atalanta youngster

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to express interest in Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor as competition for the teenager continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has impressed in Serie A and European competition this season, earning regular minutes despite his age.

Comfortable playing at centre-back or left-back, Ahanor’s composure in possession and physical presence have marked him out as one of Italy’s most promising young defenders.

Ontheminute.com understands that Spurs have now begun monitoring his development, joining Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United in keeping tabs on the Atalanta prospect.

Tottenham are expected to evaluate defensive additions in the upcoming window, with a focus on youth and long-term potential.

However, Atalanta see Ahanor as a key part of their future and would likely demand a significant fee to sanction a move.