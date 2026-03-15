Exclusive: Bournemouth join Brighton, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Leverkusen in race for Twente talent

Bournemouth are the latest Premier League side to show interest in FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad as attention around the Dutch teenager continues to build ahead of the summer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back has impressed in the Eredivisie with his composure, aerial dominance and progressive passing range.

Standing at 1.93m, Nijstad has demonstrated maturity beyond his years, quickly establishing himself in Twente’s senior setup.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth scouts have been monitoring his development closely, joining Manchester United, Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton in keeping tabs on the highly rated defender.

With Bournemouth continuing to focus on emerging European talent as part of their recruitment strategy, Nijstad is viewed as a potential long-term investment.

Twente remain protected by a contract running until 2027, but growing Premier League interest could spark a competitive battle in the coming months.