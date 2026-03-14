Liverpool target Barcelona star as Robertson exit looms

Liverpool are exploring a summer move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde as they prepare for life after Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international is expected to leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season, forcing the club to accelerate plans for a long-term replacement on the left side of defence.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool have identified Balde as one of their priority targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old Spain international has built a reputation for his pace, attacking threat and ability to drive forward from deep.

Although he remains under contract with Barcelona until 2028, the Catalan club could consider offers as they continue to balance their finances.

Liverpool believe Balde’s profile fits perfectly with their tactical style. If Robertson departs this summer, the Reds could push strongly to secure the talented defender’s signature.