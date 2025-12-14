Exclusive: Newcastle join Premier League big six in race for RB Leipzig phenom

Newcastle United have joined the Premier League’s elite in tracking the RB Leipzig superstar-in-the-making Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old Ivorian winger has exploded onto the Bundesliga scene with seven goals and four assists in just 15 games, turning himself into one of Europe’s most-wanted talents.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all scouted Diomande in recent weeks.

Now Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle have entered the picture, sending representatives to monitor the Leipzig prodigy as they search for long-term attacking reinforcements.

Leipzig’s stance is firm. Diomande is tied down until 2030 with no release clause, meaning only an astronomical bid, rumoured between €80m and €100m, will tempt them into talks.

With Newcastle throwing their hat into the ring, the Premier League scramble for Diomande has officially gone up a level.