Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Premier League chase for RB Leipzig star

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign RB Leipzig sensation Assan Ouedraogo, turning a competitive transfer chase into an all-out Premier League scramble.

The 19-year-old midfielder has exploded onto the scene with Germany after a standout week that included a debut for the national team and a vital goal against Werder Bremen.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have now joined Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in scouting the Leipzig starlet.

Villa were tracking Ouedraogo long before his rise, having monitored him during his Schalke days, but Forest’s arrival adds fresh competition to an already crowded field.

Assan Ouedraogo has no release clause and is tied to Leipzig until 2029, meaning only a major offer will tempt the Bundesliga side.

With three goals and four assists already this season, Europe’s newest midfield gem is attracting serious attention, and Forest are now firmly in the mix.