Chelsea and Man Utd in scouting mission for RB Leipzig wonderkid

Chelsea and Manchester United are circling RB Leipzig sensation Assan Ouedraogo after the midfield starlet’s explosive rise in Germany.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a standout week, making his senior Germany debut before firing in a crucial goal against Werder Bremen.

RB Leipzig sensation Assan Ouedraogo. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Sky Sport Germany, both Premier League giants have sent scouts to watch Assan Ouedraogo as his stock continues to grow.

Leipzig hold all the power, with the ex-Schalke ace under contract until 2029 and no release clause in his deal, meaning only a huge offer would tempt the Bundesliga club to sell.

Ouedraogo remains focused on Leipzig’s Champions League push and his dream of featuring at the 2026 World Cup.

With three goals and four assists already this season, the teenager is becoming one of Europe’s hottest midfield prospects, and England’s big boys are watching closely.