Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace monitoring Spanish defender

Premier League heavyweights are lining up for a potential move for Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon after his breakout season in Serie A caught the eye of elite scouts across England.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace have all been monitoring the 21-year-old closely in recent weeks.

The highly-rated defender joined Como from Real Madrid for just £2million last summer and has become a defensive leader under Cesc Fabregas. His composure, aerial strength and maturity have helped drive Como into the European conversation.

Ramon has started consistently and impressed against top opposition, pushing his profile rapidly higher. Several Premier League recruitment teams have now logged multiple live reports on the Spaniard.

However, any January or summer move may not be straightforward. Real Madrid retain key clauses on the deal, giving them significant influence over Ramon’s future as interest across England intensifies.