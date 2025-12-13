Exclusive: Newcastle and Man Utd join Frankfurt in chase for Ajax wonderkid

The battle for Ajax wonderkid Sean Steur is heating up, with Newcastle United and Manchester United now joining Eintracht Frankfurt in tracking the highly rated midfielder.

The 17-year-old is emerging as one of the brightest talents in Dutch football and looks set to attract major attention before a 2026 move.

Frankfurt have been following Steur closely for months, but Ontheminute.com understands that both Newcastle United and Manchester United clubs are now monitoring his development.

Steur has impressed in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and UEFA Youth League, despite limited Eredivisie minutes, contributing five goals and assists in 16 outings.

Manchester United and Newcastle have stepped up their scouting of European midfield prospects, and Steur fits the profile both clubs are targeting.

With his Ajax contract running until 2028, a transfer won’t be easy, but the Premier League interest has raised the stakes dramatically.