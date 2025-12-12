Sheffield Wednesday lining up January swoop for Everton starlet

Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a swoop for Everton defender Reece Welch as they prepare for a crucial January rebuild.

The Owls are desperate for reinforcements as injuries pile up and a Premier League youngster could be the answer.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday have registered concrete interest in taking 22-year-old Welch on loan, with Everton believing a Championship spell is the perfect next step in his development.

Hillsborough is now viewed as a realistic destination as talks over potential targets continue behind the scenes.

The club’s transfer plans remain complicated by ongoing ownership uncertainty, with administrators yet to name a preferred bidder.

But with defensive options stretched thin and with Max Lowe, Di’Shon Bernard and Ernie Weaver all sidelined, Wednesday know they must act.