Troy Parrott transfer odds: This is where the AZ Alkmaar star will play after the January transfer window

Bookmakers are backing Troy Parrott to stay exactly where he is after the January transfer window, leading the line for AZ Alkmaar.

In the latest football transfer odds, AZ are clear favourites at 1.57, well ahead of Stuttgart at 7.00 and Leeds United at 9.00.

West Ham and Everton follow at 11.00, with Celtic priced at 13.00, while Wolves and Wolfsburg sit further back at 17.00.

Parrott has enjoyed a breakout year in the Netherlands, finally turning potential into consistent end product.

Regular minutes, trust from the manager and a system built around his movement have pushed his value up and made him a hot name in football transfer betting.

Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are watching, but the numbers suggest another season in Alkmaar is the most likely outcome.

Unless one of his suitors makes an offer, the smart money in the bet on transfers markets is on Parrott staying at AZ.