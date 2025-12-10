Chelsea, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target Strasbourg goal machine

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa are all battling to sign RC Strasbourg sensation Joaquin Panichelli, one of Europe’s most in-form young strikers.

The 23-year-old Argentine has lit up Ligue 1 with 10 goals in 19 games, turning himself into one of the hottest names ahead of the January window.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea currently lead the race thanks to their BlueCo ownership link with Strasbourg, giving them a clear structural advantage. Enzo Maresca is a huge admirer and has already sent scouts to monitor the forward closely.

But Europe’s heavyweights are circling. Barcelona see Panichelli as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, Atletico want fresh firepower for Diego Simeone, while Manchester United and Aston Villa have expressed interest through intermediaries.

With the striker’s stock rising fast, a full-blown transfer scrap is on the horizon.