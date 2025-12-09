Sheffield Wednesday face new roadblock in bid to keep Man Utd starlet

Sheffield Wednesday’s push to extend Harry Amass’ loan has hit a major snag, with rival clubs now circling the Manchester United youngster.

The 18-year-old has been one of the standout performers since arriving at Hillsborough and the Owls are desperate to keep him beyond January.

According to The Star, talks over an extension have stalled as fresh interest emerges from elsewhere. Amass has impressed with his consistency, playing every minute since joining and contributing a goal and an assist in his last four outings.

However, Wednesday’s ongoing takeover uncertainty is complicating negotiations. Administrators have yet to name a preferred bidder, leaving future squad planning, including Amass’ situation, in limbo.

All parties are happy with the loan so far, but with competition growing, Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of their breakout star.