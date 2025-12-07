Exclusive: Brentford join West Brom, Cardiff City, Sunderland and Aston Villa in race for Rangers wonderkid

Brentford have now joined the race for Rangers wonderkid Bailey Rice, piling even more pressure on the scramble for the highly rated 19-year-old.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and interest from England continues to snowball.

West Brom, Cardiff City, Sunderland and Aston Villa have previously mentioned to be chasing Rice and now Ontheminute.com understands that the Bees are keeping a close eye on developments.

Brentford are known for snapping up elite young talent early, and Rice’s situation has made him an appealing option for their long-term planning.

Rice became Rangers’ youngest post-war league debutant and has shown flashes of huge potential in Europe and for Scotland’s youth sides.

With six clubs now circling and Rangers yet to agree a new deal, a full-blown transfer battle is on the horizon and Brentford have just raised the stakes.