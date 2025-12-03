West Brom, Cardiff City, Sunderland and Aston Villa in fierce fight for Rangers wonderkid

A transfer scrap is brewing for Rangers wonderkid Bailey Rice as West Brom, Cardiff City, Sunderland and Aston Villa all circle for his signature.

The 19-year-old midfielder is out of contract in the summer and clubs across England are lining up.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom and Cardiff have already checked in on Rice and are prepared to offer a pre-contract deal in January.

Villa and Sunderland have also joined the chase, with all four clubs impressed by the youngster’s pedigree and potential.

Rice became Rangers’ youngest post-war league debutant and has featured in Europe, but limited minutes and ongoing contract uncertainty have opened the door for a move.

With his future still unresolved, a multi-club battle is now expected and the race for Rice is heating up fast.