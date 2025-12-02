Newcastle ready to reignite chase for Man City star

Newcastle United are preparing to revive their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in January as they look to stabilise a rocky start to the season.

The Magpies are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and believe he could be the solution between the sticks.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are readying a fresh bid with Trafford increasingly open to leaving the Etihad.

City activated a £27m buy-back clause in the summer after his stunning 30-clean-sheet campaign with Burnley, but his return hasn’t gone to plan.

Trafford started the season as No.1 before Gianluigi Donnarumma’s deadline-day arrival pushed him straight onto the bench. With limited minutes and his England ambitions fading, the young keeper is considering a January exit.

Newcastle already have Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale battling for the gloves, meaning big decisions loom if Trafford becomes available.