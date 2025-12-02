Newcastle ready to reignite chase for Man City star

Newcastle United. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United are preparing to revive their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in January as they look to stabilise a rocky start to the season.

The Magpies are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and believe he could be the solution between the sticks.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are readying a fresh bid with Trafford increasingly open to leaving the Etihad.

City activated a £27m buy-back clause in the summer after his stunning 30-clean-sheet campaign with Burnley, but his return hasn’t gone to plan.

Trafford started the season as No.1 before Gianluigi Donnarumma’s deadline-day arrival pushed him straight onto the bench. With limited minutes and his England ambitions fading, the young keeper is considering a January exit.

Newcastle already have Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale battling for the gloves, meaning big decisions loom if Trafford becomes available.

