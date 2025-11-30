Exclusive: Dortmund and Leverkusen join Premier League clubs in race for Argentine wonderkid

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have joined Brighton, Manchester United, Wolves and Liverpool in keeping tabs on Ian Subiabre, River Plate’s highly rated 18-year-old winger.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Bundesliga giants have been scouting Subiabre, impressed by his explosive pace, creativity, and maturity despite his age.

Dortmund view him as a natural successor to their recent South American success stories, while Leverkusen are keen to strengthen their attacking depth for next season.

Liverpool and Manchester United remain among the frontrunners in England, but Brighton and Wolves are also pushing to secure the Argentine’s signature.

Ian Subiabre’s rise at River Plate and strong performances for Argentina’s U20 side have made him one of the continent’s most sought-after young talents – with Europe’s elite clubs now circling ahead of 2026.