Exclusive: Chelsea join Man Utd and Man City in race for U17 World Cup sensation

Chelsea have joined the chase for Burkina Faso wonderkid Mohamed Zongo in what is fast becoming one of Europe’s most frantic battles for a teenage star.

The 15-year-old lit up the U17 World Cup with his pace, flair and creativity – and now the Blues are pushing to land him.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea are now also keeping tabs on the Academie Tenakourou youngster, joining Manchester City, Villarreal, Anderlecht and Manchester United in the race.

The academy is said to be considering all offers, with no decision yet made as interest continues to surge.

Zongo bagged two goals and three assists on the world stage, delivering multiple standout performances that caught the eye of top scouts.

And while he is only 15, meaning a senior debut is still some way off, insiders believe he has the talent to break into a first team far quicker than expected.