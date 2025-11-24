Man Utd, Man City, Villarreal and Anderlecht lock horns over African wonderkid

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Burkina Faso sensation Mohamed Zongo has become the centre of a major transfer battle after dazzling scouts at the U17 World Cup.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder is now one of the most talked-about youngsters in world football.

According to AfricaFoot, Manchester City, Villarreal, Anderlecht and now Manchester United have all approached Academie Tenakourou to discuss a potential deal. Talks remain open, with the academy considering every option as interest grows.

Zongo struck two goals and three assists at the tournament, delivering several man-of-the-match displays that thrust him into the spotlight.

And while he is only 15 – meaning a senior breakthrough is unlikely in the next couple of seasons – insiders believe he has the talent to reach first-team level far quicker than expected if developed correctly.

