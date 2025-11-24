Man Utd, Man City, Villarreal and Anderlecht lock horns over African wonderkid

Burkina Faso sensation Mohamed Zongo has become the centre of a major transfer battle after dazzling scouts at the U17 World Cup.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder is now one of the most talked-about youngsters in world football.

According to AfricaFoot, Manchester City, Villarreal, Anderlecht and now Manchester United have all approached Academie Tenakourou to discuss a potential deal. Talks remain open, with the academy considering every option as interest grows.

Zongo struck two goals and three assists at the tournament, delivering several man-of-the-match displays that thrust him into the spotlight.

And while he is only 15 – meaning a senior breakthrough is unlikely in the next couple of seasons – insiders believe he has the talent to reach first-team level far quicker than expected if developed correctly.