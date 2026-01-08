Spurs, Nottingham Forest and Brighton lead chase for Real Madrid star

Premier League rivals Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Brighton have emerged as the leading contenders to land Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as the January window heats up.

The 26-year-old is keen for regular football after spending much of his time behind Thibaut Courtois.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that all three English clubs have stepped up their interest, sensing an opportunity to secure a proven international stopper.

Real Madrid are open to talks if their valuation is met, with Lunin under contract until 2030.

Tottenham want long-term competition for Guglielmo Vicario, while Forest and Brighton are both eager to strengthen between the posts.

With formal contacts accelerating, a Premier League move is gathering momentum as Lunin pushes for a fresh challenge and guaranteed starts.