Newcastle Utd boss Howe rules out Man Utd move

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has ruled out a move to take over as Manchester United head coach.

Howe talked about his future with the Magpies during his press conference on Tuesday morning.

Howe along with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been some of the names mentioned as potential new Manchester United head coach, following the club’s sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday.

United director of football, Jason Wilcox, and the chief executive, Omar Berrada, have started on the job to bring in a new head coach at Old Trafford.

Howe told Sky Sports: “Nothing has changed from my perspective. I’m 100 per cent here, working as hard as I can, head down, ignoring all the stuff you guys [media] write – good or bad – because it’s irrelevant.

“It’s about today’s work and trying to prepare the team as best we can for Leeds. That will never change, from my perspective.

“With my commitment to my work and my job, as long as I’m happy and able to express myself in the best way I can to help the team, nothing will change.”

When asked if anything could tempt him away, Howe said: “No, not at this current time. As I said, the most important thing for me is happiness in the role, the relationships I have with the people around me.

“That’s not always been consistently good and things can change at any football club, but at the moment, I’m very happy.

“For any club to be successful, there has to be unity from top to bottom, there has to be a good feeling between everybody. I’ve had an unbelievable relationship with the board here since I’ve come to the football club and that’s never changed.

“I consider myself very lucky to have that as I think there are very few managers that have the time to build those relationships and to have the confidence and trust within each other is really important. If you have all of those things, you have a higher chance of being successful.

“I’m very happy at the moment, and hopefully that stays for a long time.”