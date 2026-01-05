Sky Sports pundit believes Man Utd could move for Ipswich boss

Sky Sports News pundit Jamie O’Hara claims he ‘would not be surprised’ if Manchester United make a move for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

Manchester United sacked head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday, with club legend Darren Fletcher taking charge of the team on an interim basis.

United director of football, Jason Wilcox, and the chief executive, Omar Berrada, will now start on the job to bring in a new head coach at Old Trafford.

O’Hara believes McKenna could be considered for a return to the club.

“Forget Maresca because he’s had the same problem at Chelsea,” said Sky Sports News pundit Jamie O’Hara.

“Zidane doesn’t speak English and I think he’s always said he wouldn’t go to a club where he can’t speak the language.

“Michael Carrick, is he ready for the job?

“Kieran McKenna at Ipswich was at Man Utd for a long time and they loved him. He’s a proper coach. And if we’re looking at Liam Rosenior going to Chelsea, it wouldn’t surprise me if Man Utd look at a situation where they are taking McKenna.

“They want someone who is going to come in and be a head coach, answer to what they want to do, doesn’t question the signings, just comes in and coaches the team.

“If that’s the model they are looking at, don’t be surprised if it is McKenna.”