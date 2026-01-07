Lazio in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leverkusen, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Sunderland target from Ajax

Lazio are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Ajax over a move to sign midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports in his X account that negotiations are underway and that the deal is ‘advancing fast’.

The report claims that Taylor is keen on a move to the Italian side in the January transfer window.

Lazio are looking to bring in Taylor as a replacement for Matteo Guendouzi, who is closing in on a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has been a standout performer in the Eredivisie, drawing attention from several top clubs across Europe.

Ajax are believed to value Kenneth Taylor at around €35 million, with interest continuing to build as the transfer window progresses.

Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sunderland have also been linked with the midfielder.