Lazio in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leverkusen, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Sunderland target from Ajax

Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor
Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor. Photo by Shutterstock.

Lazio are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Ajax over a move to sign midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports in his X account that negotiations are underway and that the deal is ‘advancing fast’.

The report claims that Taylor is keen on a move to the Italian side in the January transfer window.

Lazio are looking to bring in Taylor as a replacement for Matteo Guendouzi, who is closing in on a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has been a standout performer in the Eredivisie, drawing attention from several top clubs across Europe.

Ajax are believed to value Kenneth Taylor at around €35 million, with interest continuing to build as the transfer window progresses.

Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sunderland have also been linked with the midfielder.

