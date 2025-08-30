Exclusive: Bayer Leverkusen enter race for Ajax star amid Premier League interest

Bayer Leverkusen have joined Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sunderland in keeping tabs on Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has been a standout performer in the Eredivisie, drawing attention from several top clubs across Europe.

BayArena, Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ajax are believed to value Kenneth Taylor at around €35 million, with interest continuing to build as the transfer window progresses.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen, fresh off a strong Bundesliga campaign, see Taylor as a player who could add depth and creativity to their midfield ahead of a busy season in both domestic and European competitions.

Newcastle and Villa remain keen, while Sunderland are monitoring the situation with an eye on a potential ambitious move.

With four clubs now tracking him, Taylor’s future is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched transfer sagas before the window closes.