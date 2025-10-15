Chelsea and Barcelona monitoring Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid

Chelsea and Barcelona are both closely monitoring the progress of Cardoso Varela, the highly rated 16-year-old forward from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Portuguese teenager, formerly of Porto’s academy, has quickly risen through the ranks in Croatia and already made an impression at both club and youth international level.

His development has caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona and Chelsea are particularly active in tracking his performances.

Varela, who is under contract with Dinamo Zagreb until 2028, is valued at around €5 million.

Reports suggest Barcelona may move for him next summer depending on their decision regarding Marcus Rashford’s future, while Chelsea continue to scout the youngster as part of their long-term recruitment strategy.

Varela’s maturity and technical flair at such a young age have made him one of Europe’s most promising wide talents.