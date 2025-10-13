Tottenham and Inter keeping tabs on Real Sociedad star ahead of 2026 move

Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic has emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, with both clubs exploring a potential move for the Croatian international.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the 23-year-old has impressed scouts across Europe following his consistent performances in La Liga since joining Sociedad from Red Bull Salzburg in 2024.

His blend of technical quality, energy, and vision has made him one of the standout midfielders in Spain this season.

Tottenham are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield options, while Inter Milan view Sucic as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Simone Inzaghi’s system.

Sociedad are expected to demand around €25 million for the Croatian, who remains under contract until 2028. His future could be one of the key transfer storylines heading into 2026.