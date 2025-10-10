Exclusive: Aston Villa join Everton, Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea, Sunderland and Newcastle Utd in race for young defender

Aston Villa are the latest club reported to be keeping an eye on Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has already attracted strong interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United, while Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his progress.

Sunderland and Everton were recently linked, and now Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa have joined the growing list of suitors.

Dylan Lawlor has been a key figure in Cardiff’s impressive start to their League One campaign, starting every game and helping the Bluebirds boast one of the division’s best defensive records.

His form has also earned him a senior Wales debut, further boosting his profile. With Villa now watching closely, Cardiff face a real fight to keep their prized academy product.