Exclusive: Sunderland join chase for Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle Utd, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig target

Sunderland are the latest club to be linked with Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor, as the teenager’s breakthrough season continues to draw widespread interest.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United are already keeping track of the 19-year-old, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his progress.

Ontheminute.com understands that now, Sunderland are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Lawlor has been outstanding for Cardiff in League One this season, starting every match and helping the Bluebirds maintain one of the strongest defensive records in the division.

Dylan Lawlor‘s form also earned him a senior Wales call-up, where he impressed on debut.

With so many admirers, Cardiff face a huge battle to keep their academy graduate beyond this season.