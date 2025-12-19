Barcelona eye shock January swoop for Aston Villa star

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a January raid for Aston Villa defender Pau Torres as the Catalan giants look to bolster their back line.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim the La Liga giants have identified the 28-year-old as a realistic target and are assessing whether a winter move could be done at a reasonable price.

Torres has endured an inconsistent campaign under Unai Emery and is no longer considered indispensable at Villa Park.

Barca want defensive depth as injuries stack up and their squad thins during a gruelling title chase. Torres’ ball-playing ability and La Liga experience make him an attractive option.

Villa, currently pushing for Champions League qualification, could consider a sale to fund attacking reinforcements as Ollie Watkins struggles for goals.

A move to the Camp Nou would appeal to Torres, who has long been linked with Spain’s elite.