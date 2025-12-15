Chelsea jump ahead of Man Utd and Newcastle in race for Dutch gem

Chelsea have surged ahead in the race to sign highly rated AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, stealing a march on Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old Dutch star has exploded onto the scene this season and is quickly becoming one of Europe’s hottest young talents.

According to iNews, Chelsea have already opened talks with Smit’s representatives ahead of January, making them the first club to act decisively.

The Blues see the midfielder as a perfect fit for Enzo Maresca’s evolving system, with his composure, intelligence and ability to control games standing out.

Manchester United and Newcastle have both been tracking Smit closely, but Chelsea’s early move could put them in pole position. AZ are understood to value the teenager at around £25m.

With Premier League heavyweights circling and Europe watching closely, Chelsea’s move has fired the starting gun on a major transfer battle.