Newcastle United lock horns with Euro titans for Dutch sensation

Newcastle United are in a fierce scrap with Europe’s elite for AZ Alkmaar’s teen prodigy Kees Smit, as the Magpies eye a blockbuster January swoop.

The 19-year-old midfielder, a rising star for Netherlands U21s, has dazzled with two goals and four assists this season, drawing eyes from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

AZ won’t block a move but demand a club-record fee north of £22m – topping the £21.8m they got for Tijjani Reijnders to AC Milan.

Sky Sports News reports Kees Smit is buzzing to jump to top-tier action ASAP, with his deal running until 2028.

Eddie Howe’s Toon need midfield magic amid injury woes, but facing Real and Barca’s might, can they pull off the coup? Fans hold breath as transfer heat rises.