Southampton surge ahead of QPR and Leicester City as Sunderland demand cash for keeper deal

Southampton, Leicester City and QPR have been rocked by a major twist in the fight to sign Anthony Patterson.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sunderland no longer want a loan exit and instead will only entertain permanent transfer offers, dramatically shifting the balance of power in January’s goalkeeper market.

Patterson has slipped down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, sparking Championship interest as clubs eye promotion-boosting bargains.

But cash-strapped Leicester could now be forced out of the race, with QPR also preferring a quieter, low-cost window.

Southampton are suddenly in pole position. The Saints hold the strongest financial hand and could match Sunderland’s demands, or even include a player in a swap deal.