Exclusive: Leicester City enter four-club race for Newcastle United starlet

Leicester City have entered the race to sign Newcastle youngster Alfie Harrison as his contract ticks down towards the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder could be available on a free, with interest across the Championship rapidly growing.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Foxes are now tracking Harrison alongside Preston North End, Sheffield United and Southampton. The former Manchester City prospect has caught the eye with his creativity and output at Under-21 level despite limited first-team chances on Tyneside.

Harrison has produced goals and assists in Premier League 2 this season and continues to be highly rated behind the scenes. However, with a clear pathway blocked at Newcastle, a move away is becoming increasingly realistic.

Leicester see Harrison as a smart long-term option, and a summer switch could offer the youngster the platform he needs to kick-start his senior career.