Ipswich Town strike January deal for Sheffield United, West Ham, Middlesbrough and Coventry City target

Ipswich Town have completed a January move by securing the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old arrives in Suffolk seeking regular minutes after finding opportunities limited in the Premier League, despite previously captaining the Black Cats during their Championship promotion campaign.

Ipswich moved quickly to take advantage of the situation and push through a temporary deal. Neil becomes Town’s second addition of the window following the arrival of Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City.

The Tractor Boys believe Neil’s leadership and experience can add control and energy to their midfield during the run-in.

Manager Kieran McKenna said: “We’re happy to add Dan to the group. He’s a versatile midfielder who can play in a couple of different roles.

“He of course has a lot of experience in the Championship, including winning a promotion last season, so he’s a player with good experience, good pedigree and good character who I’m sure will be a strong addition for us for the rest of the season.”

Neil has also been strongly linked with Sheffield United, West Ham, Middlesbrough and Coventry City in recent weeks.