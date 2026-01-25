Ipswich Town stepping up efforts to land Sheffield United, West Ham, Middlesbrough and Coventry City target

Ipswich Town are stepping up their pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil as the January window gathers pace.

The Tractor Boys are keen to strengthen their promotion push and view the Black Cats captain as a proven Championship operator who could add control and leadership to their midfield.

Reports from the Daily Record suggest Ipswich are now pushing hard to get a deal over the line, with competition building from Sheffield United, West Ham, Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

Neil’s future on Wearside is uncertain after finding opportunities limited following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in last season’s promotion-winning campaign but has struggled for minutes this term, making only brief league appearances.

With his contract entering its final months, Sunderland face a decision over whether to cash in now.

Ipswich believe a move could suit all parties as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.