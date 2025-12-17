Exclusive: Sheffield United and Southampton eye Newcastle United starlet

Sheffield United and Southampton are keeping a close watch on Newcastle youngster Alfie Harrison as a summer scramble begins to take shape.

The 20-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and could be snapped up on a free if no new deal is agreed at St James’ Park.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Championship sides are monitoring Harrison’s situation closely ahead of a potential move when his Newcastle contract expires.

The former Manchester City prospect has impressed at Under-21 level and is seen as a low-risk, high-upside option.

Harrison has delivered goals and assists in Premier League 2 this season and continues to catch the eye despite limited senior chances. With first-team opportunities hard to come by on Tyneside, a move away is becoming increasingly likely.

Sheffield United and Southampton believe Harrison could be a bargain worth waiting for.