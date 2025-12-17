Aston Villa slam door shut on January exit for Brighton target

Aston Villa have made it clear they have no plans to cash in on Lamare Bogarde in January, despite growing interest from Brighton.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season and remains firmly part of Unai Emery’s thinking as Villa fight on multiple fronts.

According to Football Insider, the Villans have zero interest in selling the Dutch midfielder during the winter window.

Brighton have been tracking Bogarde closely and see him as a future Premier League regular, but Villa are standing their ground.

Bogarde has featured heavily in Villa’s Europa League campaign and is viewed internally as a key squad option for the months ahead.

Emery values his versatility, energy and composure, even if his league starts have been limited so far.

With Villa chasing European glory and pushing high in the table, weakening the squad mid-season is not on the agenda. For now, Bogarde is staying right where he is.