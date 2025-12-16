Preston join Blackburn and Hull in race for Wrexham striker

Preston North End have jumped into the hunt for Wrexham striker Ryan Hardie, ramping up competition with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City ahead of January.

The 28-year-old is struggling for minutes in North Wales and looks set for a quick exit as Championship clubs circle.

According to Football League World, Preston are the latest side to register interest, joining Blackburn and Hull in tracking Hardie’s situation.

Paul Heckingbottom’s promotion-chasing side want extra firepower and see the Scot as a proven option at this level.

Hardie shone for Plymouth Argyle in tough seasons, scoring 22 goals across two Championship campaigns. But he has been pushed down the pecking order at Wrexham and has barely featured since September.

With a January move looming, Preston believe they could offer Hardie the perfect platform to revive his season, but they now face a three-club battle to get him.