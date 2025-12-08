Birmingham, Hull City and Wrexham in three-way chase for Irish starlet

Birmingham City, Hull City and Wrexham are all keeping close tabs on rising Irish talent Adam Brennan as the race heats up ahead of January.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a standout breakthrough season with UCD and is now attracting major interest from England.

According to Football Insider, all three clubs have scouted Brennan, who racked up 10 goals and four assists in 37 games while helping UCD reach the League of Ireland play-offs. His performances in both wide and central roles have marked him out as one of Ireland’s next big prospects.

Birmingham are eager to snap up young talent as part of their long-term rebuild, while Hull and Wrexham also see Brennan as a smart investment for the future.

With Crystal Palace watching too, the battle for the teen midfielder is only just beginning.