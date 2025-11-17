Derby, Hull, Swansea and Charlton eye January swoop for Leeds Utd wonderkid

Derby County, Hull City, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic are all eyeing a January swoop for Leeds United wonderkid Harry Gray.

The 18-year-old forward is one of the hottest prospects in the Whites’ academy and has caught the attention of several clubs after a stunning run of form this season.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, all four sides had scouts in attendance as Gray bagged a brace against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy – a performance that turned plenty of heads.

Hull could have the upper hand thanks to their strong relationship with Leeds, having previously signed Joe Gelhardt on loan.

Derby and Swansea are also monitoring closely, while Charlton are hoping to tempt the teenage sensation with regular first-team football as the January window looms.