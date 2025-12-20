Everton eye January swoop for Leeds Utd ace

Everton are reportedly plotting a January raid on Leeds United for in-form full-back Jayden Bogle.

The Toffees want a long-term replacement for veteran Seamus Coleman, and Football Insider reports that Bogle is high on the Goodison Park shortlist after impressing scouts this season.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds from Sheffield United in 2024 and has been one of the few bright sparks in Daniel Farke’s struggling side.

He has started all 16 Premier League games and earned rave reviews for his pace and attacking threat down the right.

With a contract running until 2028, Leeds will be reluctant to sell—but growing transfer noise suggests bids could arrive next month.

Everton see Bogle as the ideal upgrade on makeshift right-back Jake O’Brien, as they look to strengthen ahead of a relegation scrap.