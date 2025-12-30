West Brom, Swansea and Derby in three-way scrap for Liverpool kid

A battle is brewing in the Championship as West Brom, Swansea City and Derby County chase Liverpool midfielder James McConnell in January.

The 21-year-old could be recalled early from his loan at Ajax, sparking a fierce tug-of-war for his signature.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool may cut short his Eredivisie spell after limited minutes, opening the door for English clubs to swoop.

Derby are eyeing a loan move as John Eustace looks to revive their season, while West Brom and Swansea see McConnell as a low-risk, high-potential midfield addition.

McConnell has made just seven appearances for Ajax, including Champions League action, but is highly regarded at Anfield, having played 13 senior games for Liverpool.

With Derby sat 14th and six points off the play-offs, competition from promotion-hungry West Brom and Swansea could spark a dramatic January showdown.