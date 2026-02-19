Leon Goretzka transfer odds: Where will Leon Goretzka play after the summer transfer window?

Leon Goretzka is set for a major decision this summer after Bayern Munich chose not to extend his contract, making him available on a free transfer.

And the early football transfer odds put Arsenal in pole position at 3.50 to land the midfielder after the summer window.

Goretzka has remained a trusted option in Munich, but his next move is now the big question as clubs line up for a proven, big-game operator.

Tottenham are next at 5.00, while AC Milan and Manchester United are both priced at 6.00 in the football transfer betting markets.

Spain is on the board too, with Atletico Madrid at 7.00 and Barcelona an outside option at 11.00. Galatasaray, Liverpool and Newcastle are all 13.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds scream “Premier League or Italy”, but a free-agent scramble can flip fast.